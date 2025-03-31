Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 24-year-old influencer has been found dead in a burnt out car, and her boyfriend has been accused of killing her after the pair made a ‘joke’ about their toxic relationship online.

Beatriz dos Anjos Miranda, who was a mum-of-two, was found strangled to death in a car that had been set alight in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 29).

Miranda’s ex-boyfriend has been accused of the horror crime. The social media star, who had almost 1.5 million followers on social media, was found dead in the burnt-out vehicle owned by 20-year-old Antonio Licio Morais da Costa in the city of Maracanua in the north-eastern Brazilian state of Ceara.

Local police officers suspect he strangled Beatriz with a seatbelt before setting fire to the car following a row.

Miranda often included da Costa in her videos when the pair were together - and in one recent video they even joked about their supposedly "toxic relationship”. The footage they published, described as "sarcastic and humorous" in local media reports, took a turn when da Costa recorded the moment Miranda allegedly stabbed him after she claimed to have discovered messages on his phone from his ex-partner.

The couple seemingly broke up and da Costa is said to have handed himself in to the police after allegedly confessing to his mum that he had killed his former girlfriend. He allegedly released a video himself with a bloodied leg and hand.

It’s not known when the couple supposedly split up, but they last posted a video on Friday March 14, showing them dancing and smiling together.

A post-mortem showed Beatriz died from strangulation before the car she was in was set on fire in what officers believe to have been an attempt by her killer to dispose of evidence.

Beatriz’ largest fan base was on the Kwai social media platform, but she also used Instagram. Suspect da Costa, who was remanded in custody after appearing before a judge, was already known to police.

In February Miranda recorded him being knocked to the ground during an altercation with police who stopped him when they discovered his motorbike shouldn’t have been on the road.

An investigation is on-going.