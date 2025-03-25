An TikToker who came out as transgender and then non-binary has taken his own life after being cyberbullied by people who abused him for changing his gender identity.

21-year-old Davide Garufi first came out as a transgender woman and asked his followers to call him Alexandra.

A few months later, however, he had decided to go back to using his birth name and told fans that he identified as non-binary and would be using his male pronouns again.

This sparked a conversation about gender identity among his followers, but among the comments were a number of abusive and transphobic messages from trolls.

On Wednesday, (March 19), this led to Garufi shooting himself dead at the home he shared with his family near Milan, Italy, police said. The gun he used to take his own life had been in a backpack in the house, according local news outlet Fanpage.it.

An investigation has been launched into Garufi’s death, with officials looking into the potential of third party involvement. Two case files have reportedly been opened for possible incitement to suicide and also failure to correctly store a firearm.

Tiktok star Davide Garufi, aged 21, who took his own life after being targeted by bullies when he discussed his gender identity. Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Reports in Italian media stated that police were looking into whether hate comments online caused the influencer’s death, but authorities have now said that the probe is not directly linked to these messages, ANSA reports.

Investigators are said to be focusing on the analysis of Garufi's computer and phone, and have heard testimony from his friends and boyfriend.

Garufi began posting on TikTok in 2020 and had built up a following of more than 278,000 people. He was known for posting comedy sketches, as well as videos discussing his gender identity. Many tributes have been paid to the star online, including from the Sinistra Italiana (Italian Left) political party.

In a statement it expressed “pain and anger for the death of Alex/Davide Garufi” adding that he was “a victim of transphobic bullying”. The party added that his death is “the result of traditional culture that finds support in anti-choice movements and the intolerant right”.

The Milan branch of Sinistra Italiana said that it “is committed to fighting” intolerance, adding that its goal “is to build a more just and inclusive society”. Daniele Durante, a delegate from the left-wing party, also said he held “traditional Italian society” responsible for Garufi's death, saying it “does not understand the devastating impact of online bullying”.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.