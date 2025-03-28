Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The sister of a British influencer who fighting for her life in hospital after being found mysteriously bruised and unconscious in her apartment in South Korea has given an update on her health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

29-year-old Ashley Surcombe was found by police in her home in Seoul, the capital city of the East Asian country, severely dehydrated and with failing organs.

Authorities went to Surcombe’s apartment after her family contacted them because they were concerned she had not replied to their messages, and then had to break in when she did not answer the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found the star unconscious on the bathroom floor and with a black eye - but it's a mystery how she ended up this way.

Surcombe, originally from Evesham, Worcestershire, moved to Seoul for five years. Her parents Nigel and Karen contacted police on Monday, (March 24), when they had not heard from her as they were concerned because she lives alone.

Surcombe was found later the same day. Paramedics were called to the scene and she was rushed to hospital in Seoul. She remains there in intensive care, and Nigel has flown out to be with her and is now by her side.

29-year-old influencer Ashley Surcombe is fighting for her life in hospital after she was found by police in her home in Seoul, South Korea, unconscious, severely dehydrated and with failing organs. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

The influencer’s big sister Kat Surcombe has set up a GoFundMe page to appeal for help in covering her sibling's medical bills and bring her home, and also provide updates on her health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to the page this morning, (Friday March 28), Kat wrote: “Dad has provided us back home with an update on Ashley. She’s improving and will spend the rest of the week in ICU, providing she continues to improve she’ll be moved to the general ward on Monday (March 31).

She went on: “Ashley will continue to receive medical care but being in the general ward will allow my dad to live in the hospital with her and be her 24/7 carer. At present, it could be another week or two before Ashley is well enough to be brought home. Once again, a massive thank you from my family for the incredible outpouring of love and support.”

When she set up the page earlier this week, Kat wrote: “It feels surreal writing this, but my family and I desperately need your help. My little sister, Ashley, who has been living over 5,500 miles away in Seoul, was found unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment on Monday, 24th March. She’s currently in the ICU with severe dehydration and multiple organ damage. We don’t yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it’s serious."

The family, including her mum, dad, elder sister and twin sister called Tara, state that the star suffered a black eye because she banged her head against a door about a week before she was found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Surcombe, who speaks fluent Korean, has more than a million followers across her social media accounts. She had been documenting her travels across south-east Asia.

According to the fundraising appeal, it costs £1,500 per day for Surcombe to be in intensive care, and thousands more pounds will be needed for further tests, scans and medications. Karen and Nigel have already spent £3,000 for treatment their daughter has already received, and further costs are “ongoing and unpredictable”.

At the time of writing, on the morning of Friday March 28, more than £17,000 has been raised towards a £50,000 goal.

There were no signs of forced entry into Surcombe’s apartment, police said.