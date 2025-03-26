A TikTok star has died at the age of 16, leaving his family, girlfriend and friends heartbroken.

Joshua Jeremiah Blackledge, who was known online as MommyJoshua, died at his home in Newport, United States on Tuesday March 18.

The high school student had more than one million followers online, and was known for posting videos of him dancing, lip syncing, working out, and also having a good time with his loved ones.

He posted many videos with his girlfriend Emmie Gillikin, who he had been in a relationship with for around two years. In a tribute on her TikTok page, she wrote: “Missing this sweet boy right now. never would’ve thought i would have been here without you”, two days after his sudden death.

She went on: “Josh showed me what love really was even tho im very young. he never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad i was at him. never thought i would miss those little arguments we had over absolutely nothing.

“Josh was so loved by everyone around him, he was a great friend, and most importantly the best boyfriend. Josh would do absolutely anything for me even when he was at his lowest.

TikTok star Joshua Blackledge, known as MommyJoshua, has died aged 16. Photo by TikTok/@f30joshh. | TikTok/@f30joshh

“Everyone knew him for his tiktok’s and thirst traps but i knew him for the sweet amazing boy that treated me so well. Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and im feeling all the emotions.

She concluded: “I could say so much more abt this one guy who has a huge spot in my heart and always will but i want anyone reading this to hold onto there loved ones while there here and tell your best buds you love them. we miss you so much Josh watch over us and keep us safe.”

In another post, uploaded earlier today, (Wednesday March 26), she said that her boyfriend had taught her “true love” and “true loss”. She added: “You gave me the world before you left it”.

It comes days after she took to her page to hit back at rumours that her late beau had been bullied before his death. “Hey so the rumors going around abt Josh are not true and people are taking it way too far, Josh was never bullied. Everyone always loved him as a friend and even just someone they knew so if you don't really know what happened then don't spread fake rumors,” she said.

Blackledge’s cause of death has not yet been announced. A celebration of life ceremony was held for him on Sunday (March 23). Videos on social media also show that friends and family gathered to release lots of green balloons in his honour.

The obituary on the Noe-Brooks funeral home website reads: “Joshua was a junior at West Carteret High School, where he was involved in wrestling and track. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks.

At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips. Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing.”

The social media star’s last TikTok post came on Saturday March 15, just days before his death, where he showed he was hanging out in a white pick-up truck with his friends.

Many tributes have been left to him online from his fans. One said: “I’m praying for Emmie. Rest in peace Josh.” Another said: “Fly high, we will always remember you.” A third added: “Rip Im gonna miss you.” Someone else wrote: “Rip josh I was such a fan of you but may you rest in peace.”

Blackledge is survived by his parents Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge and his brother Josiah.