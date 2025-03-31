Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TikTok star and father-of-seven who gained internet fame about being involved in a shop brawl has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 35.

Bobby Oliver, who was also known as Bobby Allen and went by the name Mr TeaKO online, died suddenly earlier this month, according to a GoFundMe page set up in his name.

His cause of death remains unknown, as stated on the page which was set up by a woman called Ruth Wisniewski. “Details are still unclear but we do know that there is a long road ahead,” she wrote.

She also said he leaves behind seven children, who were “his life”. “They have suffered a great loss, she added. She concluded: "He wanted to make sure they were taken care of if anything happened to him. Bobby is family to many of us. Some by blood, some not. Family is Family."

Oliver went viral in 2020 following a video that showed him having an altercation with a fellow shopper in convenience shop Circle K in Elyria, Ohio, United States. He threw a can of drink from a brand called Twisted Tea at the man who was allegedly making racist comments, according to The New York Post.

After this, a brawl broke out inside the store between the two men and several punches were thrown between them. Oliver reportedly told the unidentified shopper, who was repeatedly hurling insults, to say the slur to his face.

Bobby Oliver, who was also known as Bobby Allen and went by the name Mr TeaKO online, died suddenly in March 2025 at the age of 35. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

He told the Mark One Sports podcast later in 2020 he was getting irritated by the white shopper's racist insults. The internet star claimed the man was being racist to store's employees so he intervened.

"I'm like, 'C'mon bro, stop saying the word," he told the podcast. "Why you shouting out n****r, bro?" The shopper supposedly told Oliver that his mum allowed him to say the word.

Oliver then said he went to his car and called his wife after throwing the can of tea in the shopper's face. "By the time I got in the car and started moving and backed out and got on the road, I’m telling my wife, ‘I hit a guy in the face with a can," he said.

A video of the brawl was shared on social media. More than 56,000 users liked the post and over 14,000 re-posted it on Twitter, now called X. OIiver, who died on Saturday March 22, later revealed he was never questioned by police about the incident.

More than $3,000 has been raised towards the $13,000 total at the time of writing (on the afternoon of Monday March 31). On the page, one person who had donated wrote: “I loved the way you made a decision in the moment to not tolerate racist BS. Role model just for that as far as I’m concerned.”