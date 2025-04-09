Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lily-May Vaughan’s mother Leanne Vaughan is still coming to terms with the devastating loss of her teen daughter.

On Sunday April 13 2025, , Lily-May Vaughan’s mother Leanne Vaughan will be joined on a walk by others who are part of a campaign group Forget Me Not Families Uniting. The group Forget Me Not Families Uniting was formed by loved ones of individuals who were killed by cars driven by young drivers.

Lily-May Vaughan was only 17 years old when she was tragically killed in a car crash. Lily-May Vaughan was the passenger in a car driven by her boyfriend Logan Addison, 19, when the car came off the road near Shawbury Heath in Shropshire on February 4, 2023.

At the beginning of April 2025, Logan Addison, 19, was found guilty of causing the death of his girlfriend, Lily-May Vaughan. Leanne Vaughan, the mother of Lily-May Vaughan, has set up a JustGiving Page called Leanne's fundraiser for RoadPeace in memory of Lily-May.

On the JustGiving Page, Leanne writes that “On 4th February 2023, my beautiful daughter Lily-May was tragically killed in a car crash. She was just 17 years old. Lily-May was the light of our lives—so full of happiness, energy, and love. Her absence has left an unfillable void, and we are heartbroken beyond words.”

Leanne Vaughan, mum of Lily-May Vaughan (pictured here) will take part in walk in honour of birthday. Photo: JustGiving | JustGiving

Leanne also writes on the JustGiving page that “In the wake of such tragedy, RoadPeace has been a lifeline for me. This incredible charity supports bereaved families like mine, offering peer connections, emotional support, and practical tools to navigate the overwhelming grief that follows a road death.

“To honour Lily-May’s 20th heavenly birthday, I am walking the Wrekin 20 times. My goal is to raise funds for RoadPeace so they can continue helping families traumatically affected by road deaths. Every step I take is a step for Lily-May, for families like ours, and for the hope that we can make our roads safer for everyone.”

On April 10, 2024, bereaved parents Sharron Huddleston and Dr Ian Greenwood appeared on BBC Breakfast to officially launch the Forget-me-not Families Uniting – a group of 40 families who are campaigning for Graduated Driving Licencing in the UK.

The RoadPeace website wrote: “A group of 40 bereaved parents are demanding immediate action to tackle the unacceptable and disproportionately high number of young driver and passenger deaths on UK roads.

“The parents, whose sons and daughters were all killed by cars driven by young drivers, have formed a campaigning group called Forget-me-not Families Uniting, calling on the Government to save young lives.”

At the start of the year, Members of Forget-me-not Families Uniting (FFU) travelled to Westminster in London to witness a Parliamentary debate on young driver safety. RoadPeace wrote: “Their message was clear: Introduce Graduated Driving Licensing (GDL) to reduce young driver crashes and save lives.”

Road Peace also wrote: “Future Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood MP acknowledged the devastating impact of young driver crashes and reiterated her commitment to engaging with bereaved families. Yet despite this, and the overwhelming support from her fellow MPs, she reaffirmed that the Government is “not considering GDL” – a position that has deeply saddened and frustrated campaigners.”

“Howard Jones, CEO of RoadPeace, said: “We are deeply disappointed by the government’s refusal to consider GDL. The evidence is clear: GDL has saved lives in other countries, and it will do the same here.”