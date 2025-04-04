Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A teenage driver is facing jail after being found guilty of killing his “beautiful” girlfriend in a horror crash along a country road.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Logan Addison, 19, caused the death of Lily-May Vaughan, 17, after losing control of his Volkswagen Golf near Shawbury Heath, Shropshire, on February 4, 2023.

Witnesses described him going in a "flash of a blur" before he "demolished" a hedge, fence and an electricity pole, which snapped in two. The car also flipped over on to its roof and Lily-May was pronounced dead at the scene on the A53 shortly after midday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had been wearing a seatbelt as the front seat passenger but Addison, who was 17 at the time, was not. Addison, who broke his back in seven places and fractured his neck in the collision, had already admitted causing death by careless driving.

Lily-May Vaughan, who was killed in a car driven by her boyfriend Logan Addison in February 2023. He's now been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving | West Mercia Police

This week a jury took two hours and five minutes to find him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Judge Deni Mathews asked the public gallery, full of family members of both Miss Vaughan and Addison, to maintain "dignified silence" before the verdict was delivered.

He adjourned Addison's sentence to May 15, saying he "must be prepared for a significant custodial sentence". The judge bailed Addison, of Shawbury, until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Addison “revved, dumped the clutch and wheel-spun” away from the Shawbury town centre traffic lights onto a 1.2 mile road, known locally as Parry’s Lane.

Another motorist, Harrison Cowley, told police at the scene that Addison was “going like f**k”.

A police collision investigator, PC Sarah Fraser-Smith, said it was “likely” that Addison was travelling above the 60 mph speed limit, but could not give an accurate estimate of his speed.

Addison maintained throughout that he was going at “50-55mph, no more than 60”. He claimed that Mr Cowley “pulled out” on him, and he had “no option” other than to swerve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giving evidence, Addison told the court: “He played the biggest part in this."

Less than two months after Miss Vaughan’s death, on March 26, Addison was driving a Mazda MX5 without due care and attention at a park and ride.

A few days later he was caught with a Milwaukee flip lock knife in Newport, Shropshire. He was also caught driving a Rover Metro in Shrewsbury while disqualified in August 2023.

Addison was sentenced for those matters last August at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He received eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, a six-month road ban, a two-year community order including a mental health treatment programme, 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

After the hearing, Lily-May’s mum Leanne, stepdad Andy and other family members spoke outside court. Leanne said: “It has been two years of absolute hell. She was the light of our lives. She was such a beautiful daughter and meant the world to us. It’s wrong that a girl with the world at her feet can be just killed like that.

“Justice has been done today. I would like to thank the jury for their hard work. Today has shown me there is some good in the world. I think she was too good for this world. She always wanted to help people. She loved animals. Since she could talk she said she wanted a dog. In lockdown she got Sadie, who was her little shadow.

“She loved her family. There is a massive hole in our family. I want this to be a message: that driving is a privilege. Maybe it will make people stop and think. The youth need to be educated. We’ll keep campaigning for graduated driving licences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time of her death, Lily-May's family also described her as a 'beautiful, kind and caring young lady'.

They said: ""We are heartbroken following the incident and the loss of our angel Lily-May. She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who'll will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us. We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet"