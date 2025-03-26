The family of a man who died in a horror crash in Cannock have paid tribute to the ‘loving father and partner’.

Police were called at around 4pm on Saturday (March 22) to reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles including a grey MG and a grey Land Rover on Hednesford Road. The driver of the MG, Scott Bryan, 41, died at the scene.

In a tribute to him, Scott’s family said: “Words can’t describe the loss we feel saying farewell to you. You meant the world to us. But heaven chose to give you your wings and now it’s time you fly high to be with your mom.

“We wish we had one more chance to see you smile and laugh again just for a little while. Gone too soon but never forgotten. A loving father, partner, brother, uncle and devoted Villa fan.”

Scott Bryan, 41, died, after a collision in Cannock on Saturday, March 22. | Staffordshire Police

The family have asked that their privacy is respected at this time.

His family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. A number of casualties were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have subsequently been discharged.

Staffordshire Police said: “We are keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area or those with any information which could help collision investigators. Call us on 101, quoting incident 510 of 22 March, or message us using LiveChat on our website. You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing [email protected] .”