Emotional tributes have been paid to two teenagers who were killed in a motorbike collision.

Adam Watkiss-Thomas, 18, and Owen Aaran Jones, 19, died on Friday night when a yellow Honda 125cc motorcycle on which they were pillion passenger and rider was in a collision. No other vehicle was involved.

Owen’s family said: “Owen was known by his friends and family as the funniest and most loving person they had ever met. The loss of Owen as a son, brother, dad and friend will truly leave a hole in all our hearts.

“He was a popular lad who had an impact on everyone he met, and a smile that could light up a room. No words could ever describe the pain of losing Owen.”

Adam Watkiss-Thomas, 18, left, and Owen Aaran Jones, 19, died on Friday night in a single-vehicle Honda motorbike accident in Wrexham, north Wales | Pictures issued by North Wales Police

Adam’s family have also paid an emotional tribute to their son, saying : “Born May 1 2006, he came along in such a rush. He also left us in a rush, doing what he loved the most.

“He leaves behind his twin sister who was his best friend in the world and was the best brother to his younger brother and sister. We all loved him so much and he will leave a massive void in our hearts.

“He was a handsome, bright and funny lad with funny comebacks. He had the biggest heart and made sure he looked after his siblings. We will all miss him so much. He was very popular lad who had lots of friends who loved him. He is irreplaceable.”

Owen Aaran Jones on his bike | Picture issued by North Wales Police

The teenagers were both from Wrexham in North Wales. The accident happened in Wrexham Road, New Broughton - a village just north-west of Wrexham.

Sergeant Katie Davies of North Wales Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said that the forces thoughts were with the families.

She added: “We continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision which happened shortly before 11pm on 21 March, or anybody who may have been in the area around the time to contact officers. Anybody with information that could assist with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact us via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000236736.”