A loving dad who was in a motorcycle accident gave the gift of life to three people after he died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jay Tipple, 50, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the road on June 9 last year, and he died the next day in hospital.

Following the conclusion of his inquest on Thursday (March 27) Jay's wife Jessica released a touching tribute to him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jay Tipple, who died in a motorbike collision in Norfolk in June 2024. He was an organ donor and three people received his organs. | Released by Norfolk Constabulary

“Jay was a devoted son, brother, husband and father who always made time for everyone,” the tribute said. “He was a wonderful father who truly loved spending time with his boys sharing his love of the great outdoors.

“Jay was an organ donor and his gifts helped three people so they hopefully can go on to live life to the fullest as he did.”

In everything Jay did he put in his all, working hard to support his family and making us all feel very loved. Thank you my forever love - they were definitely golden times.”

The collision happened in Syderstone in Norfolk and Jay died in Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.