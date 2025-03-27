Jay Tipple: Organ donor dad gives gift of life after his death in motorbike crash
Jay Tipple, 50, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding left the road on June 9 last year, and he died the next day in hospital.
Following the conclusion of his inquest on Thursday (March 27) Jay's wife Jessica released a touching tribute to him.
“Jay was a devoted son, brother, husband and father who always made time for everyone,” the tribute said. “He was a wonderful father who truly loved spending time with his boys sharing his love of the great outdoors.
“Jay was an organ donor and his gifts helped three people so they hopefully can go on to live life to the fullest as he did.”
In everything Jay did he put in his all, working hard to support his family and making us all feel very loved. Thank you my forever love - they were definitely golden times.”
