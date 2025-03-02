Pupils and friends have been left heartbroken following the sudden death of teacher Emily Rose Browning.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teacher Emily Rose Browning has died suddenly after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 24. She had been a teacher at Gladstone Primary School in Cardiff. The school where she worked paid tribute to Emily Rose Browning and, in a statement, said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Emily, a beloved teacher at Gladstone, whose kindness, passion, and dedication left a lasting impact on every child, colleague, and parent who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Gladstone Primary School also said: “To honour Ms Browning's legacy, the school is planning to plant a memorial garden, to create a place where children can find 'peace and inspiration'.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Rose Browning, who was from Somerset, obtained a PGCE qualification in primary education and had completed a Masters’ degree in psychology. She had also graduated with a degree in criminology from Cardiff University in 2021.

A GoFundMe page, Emily’s Roses, has been set up by Jack Weston and others. On the GoFundMe page, the death of Emily Rose Browning was described as “heartbreaking for all of her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. It also read that “She was a kind, caring, beautiful young lady who lived life to the full, and the happiness she brought to those who loved her will be forever eternal.”

‘Kind and caring’ young teacher Emily Rose Browning dies suddenly at 24. Photo: GoFundMe/Emily's Roses | GoFundMe

The GoFundMe page also explained that after completing her PGCE qualification in Primary Education, Emily had taught at a variety of schools across South Wales, “helping to shape so many young minds along the way.”

In reference to the memorial garden Gladstone Primary School is intending to plant in her memory, the GoFundMe page says that the funds raised will go towards designing and planting flowers, fruit and vegetables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Creating seating areas and learning spaces.

“Installing sensory elements to make the garden an inclusive environment for all.

“Maintenance to ensure the garden flourishes for years to come.”

Emily Rose Browning’s parents Jackie and Robin Browning paid tribute to their daughter on the GoFundMe page and wrote: “Emily’s enthusiasm for enjoying everything in life was infectious. She achieved so much in such a short space of time, she never ceased to amaze us, so proud of our darling angel, always xxx”

Millie Jones, Emily Rose Browning’s friend, wrote: “Every memory I have with Emz, I cherish. We met on our first day of University and I’ll forever be grateful for that day. She was a fun, loyal and beautiful friend who will be missed, always.” Millie Jones also wrote: “This page truly reflects the impact Em made on everyone she crossed paths with. Thank you Jack for setting this page up- Emily would be insanely proud of your strength.”