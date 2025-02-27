Stuart Jackson, 40, who was a father-to-be, was found by a member of the public in a park.

Although paramedics rushed to the scene after Stuart Jackson, 40, was found unconscious in Highland Park on the Gold Coast, they were unable to save him, and he was declared dead at the scene. The paramedics performed CPR on Stuart Jackson, but he succumbed to severe head injuries after the e-scooter crash.

At the time of Stuart Jackson’s death, his wife Kellie was only a few weeks away from giving birth to their first child. A family member Leesa Kenyon started a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements and to support Keillie in bringing up her baby without the help of her husband.

Leesa Kenyon described Stuart as a “fantastic loyal, caring, hard working husband who seems to be just in his prime preparing to introduce his baby girl to be into the world. She also said: “Words can not describe the heart ache of this tragedy for all family and friends. I'm hoping these funds can help with funeral arrangements and anything the new mum-to-be will need to assist with anything in the future.”

After she set up the GoFundMe, Leesa Kenyon gave an update to reveal that they have exceeded their original target of $10,000 and increased it to $20,000. She also revealed that Kellie has now become a mother to a baby girl and said: “I have spoken with Kellie and she would like to say thank you to you all and wanted to let you know that her and the baby are doing well and being closely monitored. Again Thank you so much.”

Queensland Police said: “The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a man died following an e-scooter crash earlier today, February 21.

“Investigations indicate that around 12:30pm, the rider was located unresponsive near the crashed e-scooter by a member of the public in a park on Gloucester Court.

“Paramedics performed CPR on the rider; however, the 40-year-old Highland Park man was declared deceased at the scene.

“The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has relevant footage to come forward.

“Investigations are continuing.”

Following Stuart Jackson’s tragic death, people have flooded social media with their shock at the news. One person wrote: “It’s basically like getting hit by a car on the footpath and you don’t even hear it coming,” whilst another wrote: “That’s e-scoooters.. They are too quiet for people to hear.”

A local business owner told the Daily Mail Australia that the site of Stuart Jackson’s accident was a ‘notorious bit of sidewalk.' The business owner also said: “It doesn't look like much but it's deceiving,” and recalled how he took his son Billy carting in the area with his apprentice. The apprentice suffered a knee injury in the same place Stuart Jackson died and the business owner said that “'It's a tight corner... it can be hard once you've got all that speed going.”