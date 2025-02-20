A father-of-three died just eight days after receiving a deadly brain tumour diagnosis - his devastated family have now spoken out about their “constant fight” for information.

A family has spoken out after their father died following an “absolutely devastating” diagnosis. David Bicker-Caarten had been feeling "tingles" in his left arm for months but after becoming increasingly unwell, he was diagnosed with four of the most deadly type of brain tumour and died just days later.

The 55-year-old headteacher thought his tingly arm and numb fingers had been caused by stress and decided to seek medical advice. He made an appointment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shropshire in July 2024 for an MRI.

But on July 29, while waiting for his results, dad-of-three David suddenly fell unwell - and his wife, Clare, 55, drove him back to A&E, where he underwent a series of tests for disorders like multiple sclerosis.

His symptoms progressed and the headteacher started feeling unsteady on his feet, nauseous and had a pain in his neck. He was admitted back to hospital on August 29, with his care team suspecting liver failure.

But on October 5, 2024, a new MRI and biopsy showed David had four end-stage glioblastoma brain tumours and would not live to see Christmas. He died eight days later on October 13.

Now Clare and their three children - Paige, 25, Mary, 23 and Guy, 21 - are preparing to run the London Marathon in David's memory. Clare, a senior negotiator, from Ludlow, Shropshire, said: "It was absolutely devastating - we just couldn't believe it.

"Had we known exactly what was going on earlier, we could've brought him home; we could've had family over. David's oncology team were fantastic, but so soon after his diagnosis, they were telling us there was nothing they could do. He wouldn't see Christmas."

In early 2024, David had started a new job as headteacher in an independent school - a role he called "very stressful". By July, he'd developed a tingling sensation in his left arm, which led to numbness in his fingers, but he put it down to work pressures.

He decided to make an appointment at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the first week of July - "just to be on the safe side" - and was referred for an MRI. But, Clare says, he didn't hear back about his results for a month - and the pair assumed it was nothing serious.

"At the end of July, he really became unwell," Clare said. "He was sweating and very unsteady on his feet."

She drove David to A&E on July 29, where doctors gave him the results of his MRI. They said he had a small lesion on his brain - but they couldn't work out what had caused it. David was admitted to hospital for 10 days and underwent a series of rigorous tests - like lumbar punctures - to rule out conditions like MS.

"They couldn't find anything, so they said they'd refer him to the Royal Stoke Hospital," Clare said. But while we were waiting to hear back, he became unwell again - very unsteady on his feet and very nauseous. He was really uncomfortable."

Exactly one month after driving him to A&E, Clare made the decision to take David straight to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, Stoke-on-Trent, where he was admitted immediately. His care team suspected David might be suffering from liver failure, and he stayed on the gastroenterology ward for four weeks.

Clare says she was "doubtful" and kept flagging David's earlier MRI results - showing his brain lesion - to his consultants. She said she worried he had a cyst or infection on his brain, which could have been causing his symptoms. At the end of September 2024, David's consultant said he'd do a biopsy.

"David was taken down to theatre the following morning and put under," Clare said. "But they decided - before going ahead with surgery - to do some new scans, which he had the following day. They discovered he had four aggressive glioblastoma tumours on his brain, including down the base of his spine."

On October 5, a biopsy confirmed the tumours were stage four and inoperable. David was referred to Stoke's oncology team, but on October 11 he was told he was too ill to undergo chemotherapy, and the team was going to focus on giving him end-of-life care instead.

Just two days later David died in hospital. Clare said: "All the way through, it was just awful. It feels like his diagnosis was left too late - it was a constant fight to be told things."

In order to turn David's ordeal into "something positive", Clare, Paige, Mary and Guy will be running the London Marathon, in an effort to raise money for Brain Tumour Research. Clare has been training from scratch, and says all her hard work will be "worth it".

"It's gruelling - I've never run in my life," she said. "I know I’m going to be running at the back with the people in the dino costumes, but it's given me a plan, and something to work towards. Glioblastoma is the deadliest type of brain cancer anyone can get - there needs to be more funding for it."

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager at JustGiving, said: "I was incredibly moved by Clare's fundraising efforts in memory of her husband David. Clare and her children have raised a significant amount of money for the Brain Tumour Research charity, and we wish all four of them the very best for the London Marathon in April."