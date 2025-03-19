A 32-year-old dad of two from Liverpool tragically collapsed and died shortly after laughing with his colleagues at work, leaving his family and friends in shock.

Ste Snell, from Fazakerley, Liverpool, left home on the morning of Sunday, March 2, to work at his factory job. Described as "perfectly fit and healthy," Ste had breakfast that morning, eating a protein yoghurt while his friends ordered sausage and bacon butties. However, just moments after joking with a co-worker, he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest.

His partner, Michelle said Ste was “having a joke with one of his workmates before he collapsed.” His friends found him lying on the floor, unresponsive, and immediately began performing chest compressions while waiting for emergency help. Ste was airlifted to Broadgreen Hospital, where medics attempted to revive him. Despite undergoing cardioversion 17 times to restore his heart rhythm, Ste's heart wouldn't beat for more than 40 seconds.

James Jones, Ste’s best friend, shared his shock with the Liverpool Echo, recalling: “Around ten minutes before he collapsed he was having a joke with one of his work mates, Kenny, just stood there laughing as they always do. Kenny walked away from the machine to grab something and when he came back a minute or two later, Ste was just lying on the floor. They rang 999 and started doing chest compressions. And then they were told to get the defibrillator.”

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical team, Ste’s organs began to fail, and his family made the heart-wrenching decision to turn off his life support.

Jessica added: “He did everything for Michelle and his two kids. Michelle and his kids were his entire world,” Jessica said. “He doted on them, he was the best dad. He was the best brother and he adored his mum. He was a fantastic partner, a brilliant friend and a massive Liverpool fan. He's so missed by everyone.”

In an effort to help Michelle and her children cope with the financial strain caused by Ste’s sudden passing, Jessica set up a GoFundMe page. The post, shared on the fundraising site, reads:

“Hi, we’re raising money to help our amazingly strong friend Michelle Carroll and her two beautiful children James and Ada after the tragic loss of her partner and their dad Ste Snell. Ste sadly passed away 03/03/2025 very suddenly which has turned Michelle’s and her children’s world upside down.

“All funds raised will be used to help Michelle and her children try to rebuild their lives and hopefully take some financial worry away from Michelle. She has shown nothing but strength and we are all so incredibly proud of her! Please everyone if you can dig deep and donate anything you can to support her and her family during the most difficult time of their lives we would really appreciate it! Thank you.”