A Scottish tourist who was missing for a week in Italy has been found in hospital.

Robert Cadger, known as Bob, has been found in a Naples hospital after his family spent seven days searching for him. Bob had not been seen since March 10, after spending a few days in Naples to watch Napoli play Fiorentina with friends.

They have since confirmed that the 47-year-old suffered broken bones in the accident, and will be staying in hospital for several weeks while he recovers. A fundraiser has been launched to help cover expenses, as he is expected to remain hospitalised in Italy for at least two more weeks before he can travel home.

Within a few hours, £1,900 had already been raised for the Aberdeen FC supporter.

Scottish football fan Robert Cadger had been missing for a week before being found in an Italian hospital. | GoFundMe

A post by the family on the GoFundMe page said: “Our brother Bob is in hospital in Naples following an accident while on holiday. We are raising funds to support Bob, to help with any medical costs, flights, accommodation, and for family to attend the hospital to support his recovery.

“At the moment, it looks likely that Bob will be in hospital for at least the next two weeks, within the orthopaedic ward, with broken bones. Any help would be very much appreciated by the family.”

Napoli has a strong Scottish contingent in their squad, with Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour finding their way into the starting XI this season. McTominay in particular has been a regular starter under manager Antonio Conte.

Bob reportedly traveled to Pompeii the following Monday with a friend, planning to meet at the entrance of the archaeological site but never appeared. After they became separated, he arranged to meet the group back in Naples, and his friends assumed everything was fine.

However, he never arrived at the Spanish Quarter, where they had planned to meet. He was supposed to fly back to Scotland the next day but did not make his flight.