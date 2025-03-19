A body has been found during a search for a 33-year-old woman reported missing in Edinburgh.

Jordan Allan was last seen around 8.30am on Monday, 17 March, in the Relugas Road area of the city. At around 8am on Tuesday, March 18 police were made aware of a body being discovered on Longniddry beach in East Lothian.

Although formal identification has not taken place, Jordan's family has been informed

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 8am on Tuesday, 18 March, 2025, we were made aware of a body on Longniddry beach. Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Jordan Allan, 33, reported missing in Edinburgh has been informed.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."