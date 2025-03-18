A young mum who was given just 18 months to live after being diagnosed with a brain tumour has been forced to raise £200,000 for private treatment abroad.

Sophie White, 23, was told she had a Grade 4 Glioblastoma - which is one of the most aggressive types of brain cancer - and was told she had just under two years to live.

She has beaten that prognosis but Sophie, who is mum to two-year-old son Remi, was told last month that the treatment that is meant to prolong her life isn’t working and that the tumour has spread to the other side of her brain.

But despite this, the mum-of-one says she is trying to be as positive as possible and keep going for her son Remi.

Sophie White with son Remi. She has brain cancer and her family have launched a desperate fundraising drive to pay for treatment in Germany which could save her life | Helen Schofield/GoFundMe

She is now hoping to have private immunotherapy treatment in Germany - where her own body's immune system will fight the cancer - but this will cost about £200,000. Her family have set up a GoFundMe appeal to shoulder half of the costs, which has so had more than £57,000 pledged.

Sophie said: "I've always had quite a positive mindset - I just don't let anything bother me. I tell myself that it's not happening to me, so I try and not believe it. You wouldn't notice that I'm poorly unless I tell you.

Sophie White in hospital | Sophie White / SWNS

"It's not nice for anyone in this situation but my little boy Remi helps. I do give up sometimes and think 'what is the point?' but I very rarely feel like that."

Sophie, a former care co-ordinator for a healthcare company, was a fit and healthy 21-year-old when she first had a seizure.

She suffered another three seizures while in hospital and then doctors told her that she had a cancerous brain tumour and that she would need a four-hour-long surgery to remove 95% of it as soon as possible.

Sophie, of Rotherham, South Yorkshire, was then given the heartbreaking news a couple of weeks later that she had Grade 4 Glioblastoma and had radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

She then had another surgery just over a year later to remove some of the tumour's regrowth and also had a shunt, a tube that allows fluid to drain from one part of the body to another, fitted.

Sophie said that when she was diagnosed, she was left "heartbroken" and "didn't know what to do with herself."

Sophie is now focusing on making memories with Remi - and the pair have recently been on holidays to Cape Verde and Disneyland Paris.

She said: "I love to go on holiday, I love the sun and I love to feel normal. When I first got diagnosed, I said I wanted people to treat me like a normal person. Regardless of everything, I am still me. I feel more sorry for Remi because he's now getting bigger and he's so clever - it's so sad."

Sophie White in hospital with her son Remi | Sophie White / SWNS

Sophie's friends and family members have rallied around her and hope to raise as much money as possible - which she says has been "really nice but overwhelming" at the same time.

Collectors were out at the Sheffield derby and the Rotherham-Exeter football games at the weekend.

Sophie said: "We are just really appreciative with what everyone has done for us. I can't believe how well people have stood up and helped me raise the money. It's really nice to see but it's also a bit overwhelming at the same time."

Sophie’s mum Helen Schofield, who set up the fundraising page, said about the treatment: “This is the only option she has to prolong her life. She needs to start this treatment as soon as possible to try and receive the best outcome.

“We’re trying to fund this ourselves, but the overall cost is up to £200,000 and this just isn’t possible. We are endlessly grateful for everything everyone has done and we’re once again asking for the help of our amazing community family and friends to come together to help us raise these funds. Any donation or help you can give us will be greatly appreciated and we are eternally grateful to you all.”