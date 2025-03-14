A family has been left ‘heartbroken and in disbelief’ following the death of dad Jeffrey Zinne in tragic accident with his wife and two-year-old son suffering “overwhelming grief”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A two-year-old child has been left without a dad after a tragic incident on a ski lift. Jeffrey Zinne is believed to have died after falling from a chairlift at a Montana ski resort on Monday (March 10). Authorities said the 37-year-old, a keen snowboarder, was alone on the device at Red Lodge Mountain when he fell.

Despite being airlifted to hospital, Jeffrey died on Wednesday, March 12. The cause of the incident is unclear, though winds in the area were reaching around 65mph the day. Red Lodge Mountain spokesperson Troy Hawks said the lift had a mechanical problem at the time of the incident, according to the Associated Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a GoFundMe appeal has been launched to support Jeffrey's ‘heartbroken’ family - wife Meghan and his two-year-old son - with medical bills and funeral costs. Esther Jensen, who organised the online fundraiser, said Jeffrey "spent his final moments donating his precious organs" and urged people to share their thoughts and prayers with the bereaved mother and child.

Jeffrey Zinne is believed to have died after falling from a chairlift at a Montana ski resort | GoFundMe

"This unexpected loss has left his family, friends, and all who knew him heartbroken and in disbelief," Jensen wrote. "As his wife and son navigate this incredibly difficult time, they are facing not only the overwhelming grief of losing Jeff but also the financial burdens that come with such an unexpected tragedy.

“We are asking for your support during this painful time. Your contribution will make a significant difference in providing financial stability for Jeff's family. All funds raised will go directly to his wife and son to help with funeral costs and medical expenses.

"If you cannot contribute financially, please keep Jeff's family, friends, business, and all who were impacted by his beautiful spirit in your thoughts and prayers. Your love, kindness, and generosity mean more than words can express. Thank you for honoring Jeff's memory and for supporting his family during this heartbreaking time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resort officials said the Triple Chair Jeffrey had fallen from was temporarily closed while an investigation into the incident took place, and would re-open “only when we can ensure the continued safe operation of the lift”.

“We place a top priority on the safety of all of our lifts and lift operations, and perform daily, weekly, monthly, and annual safety measures to better ensure the safe operation of our lifts,” a spokesperson added.

More than $36,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe campaign for Jeffrey’s family in two days.