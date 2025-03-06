The football community has rallied round after dad Christopher Potter died tragically in Istanbul while there to watch the Glasgow Rangers game.

A Rangers-loving dad who lived "for his family and football club" was tragically killed in a crash in Türkiye ahead of a Champions League match. Christopher Potter, from Glasgow, had travelled to the Turkish capital, Istanbul, to watch his beloved club take on Fenerbahçe this evening (March 6).

Tragically, just hours ahead of kick-off, Christopher was killed after being hit by a car as he tried to cross the road. Turkish TV reported the incident occurred at around 4.30am at traffic lights in Beşiktaş. It is believed he had withdrawn money from a cashpoint near the Naval Museum before the crash.

A Rangers spokesperson said the club is in contact with Turkish and British authorities. "We are devastated to have learned of the passing of one of our supporters in a road traffic accident overnight in Istanbul," they said.

Glasgow Rangers fan Christopher Potter died in Istanbul | Facebook

"The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with their family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. We are remaining in constant contact with both the Turkish and British authorities over this tragic incident."

A spokesperson for Fenerbahçe said the club extended their "deepest condolences to Rangers FC and the entire Rangers community". "We are deeply saddened to receive the heart-breaking news that a Rangers FC supporter, who travelled to Istanbul to support his team in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 against our club Fenerbahçe, has tragically lost his life in a traffic accident," they said. "Our heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to his family, Rangers FC, and their community."

As tributes poured in on social media, a GoFundMe launched towards funeral costs and to "bring him home" has reached a staggering £47,000.

One fellow fan said: "Still trying to process this, devastated. Love you ma boy Christopher Potter." Another said: "Little did you know it would be your last trip watching your team. Rest in peace Christopher Potter."