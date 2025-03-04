The family of a dad-of-four who died on a Benidorm holiday looking for answers as they fly out to Spain.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The heartbroken family of a dad-of-four who died while on holiday in Benidorm are flying to the Spanish resort to try and find answers about what happened to him. Nathan Osman, 30, was found at the foot of a cliff on the outskirts of Benidorm after travelling to the resort with friends in September last year.

But despite suspicion surrounding his death - including someone trying to use his bank cards the day after he died, his family says they have received no answers from Spanish police. Authorities have agreed to meet with the family, with Nathan's brother, Lee Evans, and sister Alannah flying to Benidorm on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've been totally abandoned," Lee told the BBC. "There's been zero investigation and we are fighting for answers."

Devoted dad Nathan, who hailed from Pontypridd in Wales, decided to join his friends on the trip at the last minute, and arrived on September 27. Friends said he decided to walk back to his hotel on his own to sleep, because he was tired.

However, the following morning, his bed had not been slept in. Later that day, his body was found at the foot of a cliff by an off-duty policeman on a waterbike.

Dad-of-four Nathan Osman died on holiday in Benidorm after travelling to the resort with friends | Family photo

Now, Lee says he does not believe his brother made the hour-long trek - in the opposite direction to his hotel - alone. "We strongly believe he was taken up there, whether it was by taxi or against his own will," Lee said. "And something has happened for him to be found where he was found."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attempts to use his bank cards the following day were not followed up by police, the family claims, while they have also found Nathan had been on a video call with one of his friends until his phone battery ran out.

The family also discovered Nathan appeared on public CCTV on the promenade, where they said he did not appear significantly intoxicated, but that other property owners would not pass on any recordings without a request from the Spanish authorities - which has not happened.

They recently received a police file which Alannah said was "empty", with the case described as closed. Nathan's mum, Elizabeth, said the grieving family were "treated like dogs" by Spanish authorities, and received "no empathy".

"Our boy deserves answers and we as a family deserve answers," she said. "Nathan wasn't a drunkard who'd go out and forget about everything. Nathan was really with it. Not knowing about that last hour or two before his death, it's eating us away, day in day out, from the time we get up to the time we go to bed. We live this nightmare."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dad, Jonathan, added: "They've done nothing, nothing at all. It's just a total disregard for his life in every kind of way."

However, the Spanish authorities have agreed to meet them and discuss their concerns in Benidorm, and Lee said the family will not give up on finding out what happened that September night. "We'll keep going and going until we find out why - and how - he got up there," he said.

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development office said it was "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Spain and are in contact with the local authorities".