The devastated family of young man Jack Ayres who was found drowned earlier this month have issued a desperate plea for information.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mystery surrounds the discovery of a young man’s body in water earlier this month. The family of 22-year-old Jack Ayres have now issued a desperate plea for information so they can “understand the lead up to his passing”.

Avon and Somerset Police said Jack’s body was found in a rhyne at about 1.45pm on March 3 close to Sharpham Drove in Street, Somerset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the preliminary cause of Jack’s death has been recorded as drowning. The examination found no sign of any physical injuries.

Avon and Somerset Police have spoken with Jack’s family to understand his movements in the hours leading up to his death. Jack was about 6ft tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing dark clothing when he was last seen.

Mystery surrounds death of 22-year-old Jack Ayres | Avon & Somerset Police / SWNS

Jack's family said: "Nothing can put into words how we are all feeling right now. Jack was a much-loved son, grandson, brother, cousin, nephew and boyfriend. We know that nothing will bring Jack back, but we just want to try and understand the lead up to his passing."

Detective Chief Inspector Clement Goodwin said: "Our thoughts are first and foremost with Jack's devastated family. We want to do all we can to provide them with as many answers as possible about what happened to their son in the moments leading up to his death, and to do that we have been to nearby properties to seek any relevant CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lack of any physical injuries would suggest the circumstances of his death are most likely to be non-suspicious, but we are treating it as unexplained while further enquiries are carried out on behalf of the coroner.

"We would ask any motorists who were travelling in that area during the early hours of Monday 3 March to please check any dashcam footage and come forward if they have something that can assist our enquiries. Any information would be gratefully received as it may be able to help us provide Jack’s family with greater clarity around what happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5225055350, or complete an online appeals form via the Avon and Somerset Police website.