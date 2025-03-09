A homeowner working on their garden has unearthed a human skeleton.

A human skeleton has been found at a bungalow in Lincolnshire, police have confirmed. The remains were discovered on Saturday (March 9) when the homeowner was reportedly carrying out some landscaping work in the garden.

Lincolnshire police said officers were called to a property on Brookside Close in Ancaster “where the bones were discovered by members of the public.”

A police spokesperson said: “At this stage, it is unknown how old these remains are, and formal identification is yet to take place. There will be a visible police presence in the area as we continue to examine the scene. We will release updates as and when we have them.”

The discovery follows another discovery of a human skeleton at Festival Park in Etruria, Stoke-on-Trent earlier this month. Officers were called at 3.40pm on March 4 after a member of the public came across the skeleton in the area.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: “Detectives and forensic teams, including an anthropologist, a botanist and an archaeologist, have been carrying out a thorough inspection of the scene since the cordon was put in place.”

They added: “Our investigation is ongoing and we’re working hard to progress a number of enquiries to help us identify the remains and how they ended up there. We are currently treating this as an unexplained death.

“Anyone with any information that can help with our investigation is asked to get in touch by calling 101, or using Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 397 of 2 March. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”