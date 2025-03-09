A man has been left in a critical condition after he was hit by a bus on Lime Street, Liverpool city centre on Saturday night. | Maps

A man has been left in a critical condition after he was hit by a bus in Liverpool city centre on Saturday night.

Merseyside Police said they were called to a collision involving a single decker Arriva bus and a pedestrian just after 11pm on (March 8) close to the Empire theatre, on Lime Street.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition this morning is described as critical, the police said.

The bus driver stopped at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident. A road closure was initially put in place, but this has now been lifted.

Roads Policing Inspector Bernard McHugh said: "We know the city centre was busy last night, and there may have been pedestrians or people getting taxis and in passing traffic who may have witnessed part of the incident.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw it or who may have captured anything on dashcam or other devices. Enquiries are ongoing to find out exactly what happened and how this collision occurred. If you have any information, please get in touch.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact our Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected] , or DM @MerPolCC with reference 1056 of 8 March.