The family of a 59-year-old man who was killed in a horror crash in July 2023, have paid tribute to him, remembering him as a “devoted” husband and “loving” father who always put his family first.

Ian Gooden was killed on July 21, 2023, in a collision on the A6121 near Toft when his vehicle was struck head-on by a car driven by Kane Clears, 30, who was speeding at nearly 90mph in a 40mph zone and was estimated to be twice the legal alcohol limit.

Lincoln Crown Court heard that police found two cans of Stella Artois lager in the footwell of Clears' car, one of which had already been opened. CCTV footage from shortly before the collision at 7pm showed Clears travelling between 89mph and 91mph. He failed to slow down as he entered a temporary 40mph limit for roadworks, lost control on a bend, and criss-crossed the central reservation before crashing into Mr Gooden’s Ford Focus.

The impact was so severe that the engine of Clears’ car detached from his vehicle before it was launched into the air, colliding with a third car carrying a woman and her daughter, who were returning from a hospital appointment. They suffered minor injuries. Mr Gooden was pronounced dead at the scene.

Last week, Clears was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison for causing death by dangerous driving. He was also banned from driving for 10 years and one month and must take an extended retest.

Paying tribute following the sentencing, Mr Gooden’s wife, Gyonyul Gooden, shared: “I want to honour the memory of my late husband, a truly loving and caring man. He was not only a devoted partner but also a wonderful father to our two young boys. He filled our lives with love and laughter, always putting our family first. He lived his life with dignity, following the rules while teaching our children the importance of kindness and compassion. His gentle spirit and unwavering support made our home a warm and welcoming place.

“My husband had many hopes and dreams for the future - dreams that now feel painfully unfulfilled. He often spoke of taking our boys camping and showing them the beauty of nature. He cherished moments spent reading them bedtime stories and teaching them maths, finding joy in their curiosity and growth. We often reflected on how lucky we were to have devoted our time and commitment to our boys.

“Though those dreams are gone, the love he shared with us will forever remain in our hearts. As I navigate this journey with our boys, ages three and soon to be five, I hold on to the beautiful memories we created together. His legacy of love and kindness will continue to guide us. Thank you for remembering him with us. He will always be in our hearts.”

Ian’s sister, Mary Bowker, also shared her grief, saying: “You were and always will be the best brother any sister would be lucky to have, you brought so much fun and joy to my life and you were always there guiding me to be the best version of myself. Taken away so suddenly far too soon, my best friend you will always be in my heart. Sleep well, love you.”

His brother, Phil Gooden, added: “My brother was a good man; he was clearly in a time that he would state was the best time of his life. He was relatively newly married and had at the time of his passing two boys under the age of four. The world, including the cycling community in Cambridge, is a poorer place as a result of his untimely passing. RIP Billy Boy, until we meet again.”