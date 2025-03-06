The 10-year-old child who died after being struck by a car driven onto a sports pitch has been named as Poppy Atkinson, as her family pay tribute to the ‘special girl’.

Poppy, from Kendal, was involved in a collision with a car that also injured another child at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club on Shap Road on Wednesday (March 5).

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Paying tribute to her life, Poppy’s family said:“Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football. Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer. Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.

Poppy Atkinson, 10, died after being struck by a car driven onto a sports pitch in Kendal. | Cumbria Police

“Poppy idolised Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Mainoo and Messi to name a few. Poppy was a small, petite and beautiful 10-year-old, yet she played up an age group and proudly represented the Kendal United and county U-12 teams.

“Poppy earned her place through her determination and her technical mastery on the pitch, her skill was envied by most that she played with and against.

Poppy Atkinson, and her little brother, Edward. | Cumrbia Police

“Poppy was sister to 7-year-old Edward. Edward worshipped the ground Poppy walked on, he only ever wanted to be like her. Poppy would coach and support Edward with his football, it was so beautiful to see.

“The hole in our lives and so many around us that Poppy leaves is enormous, we will never be whole again. This world has lost a spirit like no other, she was a force of nature. She was so special, she was too good for this world.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March.