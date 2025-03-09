Rugby coach Cliff Tamou, who moved to the UK from New Zealand over 30 years ago, died after being hit by a Toyota Avensis after his white MAN Truck HGV broke down on the junctions 15 and 16 southbound on Thursday (February 27). | Staffordshire Police

A man who died after being hit by a car while standing out his broken down vehicle on the M6 has been described as a ‘devoted husband and father’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby coach Cliff Tamou, who moved to the UK from New Zealand over 30 years ago, died after being hit by a Toyota Avensis after his white MAN Truck HGV broke down on the junctions 15 (Crewe) and 16 (Stoke) southbound on Thursday (February 27).

The 58-year-old, from Wigan, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 22-year-old man from Dudley suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The young man has since been charged and has been remanded into custody to appear at Stoke Crown Court on April 7, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby coach Cliff Tamou, who moved to the UK from New Zealand over 30 years ago, died after being hit by a Toyota Avensis after his white MAN Truck HGV broke down on the junctions 15 and 16 southbound on Thursday (February 27). | Staffordshire Police

His family have now paid tribute to the father-of-six through the police. The statement read: “Cliff Tamou, 58, who moved to the UK over 30 years ago from New Zealand and settled in the Wigan area, was a devoted husband, father to six children and five grandchildren.

“He was a lorry driver for many years and loved playing, refereeing and coaching rugby. The family have asked for their privacy to be respected in this very sad time.”

The fatal crash forced the closure of the motorway, which caused severe delays in the area.