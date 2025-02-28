A lorry driver has died after being hit by a car while standing outside his broken-down vehicle on the M6 on Thursday night, leading to major delays

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staffordshire Police said the HGV driver was outside of his broken down MAN Truck when he was struck by a man driving a Toyota Avensis between junctions 15 and 16 at around 9.55pm on Thursday night (February 27).

The lorry driver sadly died at the scene while the other driver was transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital with leg and facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the M6 near Stoke-on-Trent. We were called at 9.55pm last night (Thursday 27 February) to reports of a collision involving a Toyota Avensis and a white MAN Truck HGV on the M6 junctions 15 and 16 southbound.

"Sadly, the driver of the HGV, who was out of the HGV as it had broken down, died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the Toyota was taken to hospital with leg and facial injuries. His injuries are not believed to be life changing or life threatening."

The M6 is shut southbound between Junction 16 at Crewe and Junction 15 for Stoke - and will be for most of the day after a serious collision - February 28, 2025 | Motorwaycameras.co.uk

The fatal crash forced the closure of the motorway, which caused severe delays in the area. As of Friday evening, all lanes have now reopened but there remain delays of an hour and a half on the approach to junction 16 for Crewe.

National Highways said: "This incident is now clear, and all lanes have reopened on the M6 southbound in Staffordshire between J16 Crewe and J15 Stoke-on-Trent. An hour and a half delay remains on approach to the area but this should now start to ease."