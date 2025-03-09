Armed man shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones

Editor

9th Mar 2024, 2:02pm

US Secret Service agents have shot a man near the White House.

An armed man has been shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House. The man, believed to be travelling from Indiana was shot following a confrontation early on Sunday (March 9), authorities have said.

The incident happened around midnight about a block from the White House, according to a Secret Service statement. No-one else was injured in the shooting.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident. The Secret Service received information from local police about an alleged “suicidal individual”, and found the man’s car and a person matching his description nearby.

An armed man has been shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House
An armed man has been shot by US Secret Service agents near the White House

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The man was hospitalised. The Secret Service said his condition was “unknown”.

The Metropolitan Police Department will investigate because the shooting involved law enforcement officers.

