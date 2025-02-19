K9 Hurricane: America's bravest dog, who received Award of Valour, dies age 16

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved US Secret Service dog has died nine years after his retirement, it has been confirmed.

K9 Hurricane, a Belgian Malinois and former special operations canine with the United States Secret Service, has died at the age of 16.

Known for his bravery, the canine was the most decorated dog in US history after stopping a White House intruder in 2014, when President Barack Obama and his family were inside. Due to injuries from the incident, K9 Hurricane was medically retired in 2016.

His heroic efforts earned him several awards, including the USSS Award for Merit, the DHS Award for Valour, the PDSA Order of Merit, and AMC Top Dog. He was also the first dog to receive the Animals in War and Peace Distinguished Service Medal, landing him a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

K9 Hurricane outside the White House - where he once saved President Barack Obama and his family from an intruder. | Hurricane's Heroes

Hurricane and his handler, Officer Marshall Mirarchi, also received the Secretary’s Award for Valour from Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, for their role in safeguarding the Obama family.

After his retirement, Hurricane’s legacy continued through Hurricane’s Heroes, a foundation created in his honor to help cover medical costs for retired working dogs. Since its launch in 2020, the foundation has supported more 150 retired military and government canines.

As reported by PHL17, Officer Mirarchi said: “As much as we knew this time was coming, there was no way to prepare. We miss him so much. [He’s left] a huge hole that can never be replaced.”

A statement from Paws Of Honour, a service dog veterinary care charity, added: “Hurricane, you were not just a remarkable service dog, but a symbol of courage, dedication, and unwavering service. Your tenacity, commitment and strong will allowed you to stand up to the greatest test of strength an emergency response team K9 can face.

“To Marshall and Lisa, we want to express our deepest condolences for your loss. We thank you for allowing the world to learn about Hurricane and sharing his story. Hurricane’s memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who knew him, in the lives he protected, and in the countless stories of bravery that will continue to inspire generations.

“Rest in peace, Hurricane. You were a true hero, and your service will never be forgotten.”

Hurricane was reunited with his former USSS team at the White House, where he was honored with a plaque and an American flag that had flown at the USSS K9 Training Center.