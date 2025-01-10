Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter took place at the Washington National Cathedral and was attended by every living former president.

At the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, President-elect Donald Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama and the pair were seen conversing for several minutes before the funeral took place.

The funeral of former President Jimmy Carter was not only attended by dignitaries around the world but also by every living former president. However one former Vice President Dick Cheney did not attend as the 83-year old has health issues.

Former President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump speak ahead of the state funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter at the National Cathedral on January 9, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Michelle Obama did not attend. Photo: Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images) | The Washington Post via Getty Images

Former President Jimmy Carter passed away at the age of 100 on December 29, 2024. When he passed away, Bill and Hilary Clinton released a statement which read: "From his commitment to civil rights as a state senator and governor of Georgia; to his efforts as president to... secure peace between Egypt and Israel at Camp David; to his post-presidential efforts at the Carter Center supporting honest elections, advancing peace, combating disease, and promoting democracy... he worked tirelessly for a better, fairer world."

At his funeral, Joe Biden gave a eulogy and said: “Jimmy Carter’s friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me, that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold.” He also said: “It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot.”

There was also another noticeable absence, that of Michelle Obama. According to Politico,” She had a scheduling conflict and is in Hawaii, according to a person familiar with her schedule. Michelle Obama would have been seated next to former President Donald Trump, who instead sat next to former President Barack Obama.”