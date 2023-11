Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former US president Jimmy Carter, has passed away

Former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96 with her family by her side. She was married to former US president Jimmy Carter for 77 years. According to The Carter Center, “Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a passionate champion of mental health caregiving and women’s rights passed away Sunday, Nov. 19 at 2.10pm at her home in Plains, Georgia at the age of 96.

Her husband,former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said that “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved me and supported me.”

