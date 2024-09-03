Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pet dog has died just 40 minutes after eating a poisonous plant while on a beach walk.

Lula, a collie-Labrador cross, tragically died after being walked on Church Beach in Lyme Regis, Dorset. According to The Mirror, the dog died on the way to the vets after she became severely ill shortly after eating hemlock water dropwort, known as 'dead man's fingers'.

She was being walked by her dog sitter as her owner, Dr Kirsten Young, was away working for Greenpeace and Exeter University in the Azores. The discovery has led to Lyme Regis Town Council ordering the removal of the plant from the bank of the River Lim. They have also sent out warning letters to local landowners.

Flora Bamford, 60, a family friend, received a panicked call from Dr Young. She told The Mirror: “I got a call from Kirsten, she said the dog sitter had rung in panic and Lula was having fits and spasms. She had been walking on the beach and eaten something which turned out to be hemlock water dropwart's root. It is really dangerous, the time between eating that plant and her being affected was only 15 minutes.

"People were amazing, a man emptied his beach trolley and put Lula in it. I picked them up from the clock tower and managed to get her into my car. I went to drive to Axminster vets and she was having awful fits and blood was coming out of her mouth. Lula died before we made it to the A35. It was awful, in about 40 minutes from eating the plant, she was dead."

The plant has been described as Britain's most toxic. Humans have died in the past from eating it.

Mark Green, deputy town clerk at Lyme Regis Town Council told The Mirror that Lyme Regis has “never had any serious occurrence in the past like this from this plant” and “it is fair to describe it as a one-off.” He added: “It came as a huge shock to everybody.

"The River Lim is not our responsibility, however we are clearing this plant from the river bank wherever we are able to. We have also put together a letter, which we are handing to all landowners adjoining the river, which provides information about the plant and its potential risks. We are requesting that they do not cut it and throw it into the river. We are also putting up signs, warning people to look out for this plant."