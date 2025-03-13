Family of the “best dad ever” to his daughters and “soul mate” to partner Rhian, Matt Peacock, have been left devastated by his death.

A community has rallied in support of a family left devastated by the death of the “best dad ever” who died in a car crash. More than £3,000 has been donated in memory of Matt Peacock, who tragically died on March 6 after being involved in a crash on the A494 at Llanferres, Wales.

Boots pharmacy worker Matt was based in Ruthin, north Wales, but had recently joined the security team at a store in Broughton and had one child who is just 12 weeks old.

Now, a GoFundMe has now been launched to raise funds to support his daughters and his partner, Rhian, and has reached more than £3,400 of a target of £6,000.

"As most of you would have heard by now Matt lost his life in a freak accident on (March 6)," the appeal said. "Matt was on his way to work to support his girlfriend Rhian and the girls. Matt was the best dad ever to the girls and Rhian’s soul mate and best friend."

The Boots store in Ruthin will be hosting a raffle to raise funds for the family, and paid tribute to Matt on social media, saying: "Our community suffered a heart-breaking loss last week with the passing of Matt Peacock.

"Matt was a much-loved member of Ruthin and had recently joined the security team at Broughton, where he quickly became a valued part of the team. He was known for his kindness, his warm smile, and his willingness to help anyone in need. His absence is deeply felt, but his memory lives on in the hearts of so many.

"To support Rhian and the girls, we are holding a raffle to raise funds in Matt’s memory. We would be incredibly grateful for any donations from local businesses or individuals to help make this as meaningful as possible. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go a long way in showing our love and support for his family.

"Thank you for your kindness and support—it truly shows the strength of our community. Let’s come together to celebrate Matt’s memory and support his family during this difficult time."