"Kind, gentle, caring and selfless" dad, Michael Johnson, has died tragically less than a year after wife passed away, leaving their two sons without their parents.

A 38-year-old dad tragically died - just a year after the mother of his two sons also passed away. Michael Johnson's family paid tribute to "kind, gentle, caring and selfless" man who "put everyone before himself".

Michael, a project manager at car firm Nissan and head coach of Hurworth Albion Under 10s, died suddenly on Saturday (February 22) after a medical episode, his family said, less than a year after the death of sons' Charlie, 12, and 13-year-old Jack's mum, Carrie-Anne Johnson, at the age of 39.

The football community in and around Darlington has also paid tribute to Crystal Palace fan Michael, saying he was a “great coach” and someone who was “absolutely adored by everyone”. His beloved Palace paid tribute to him during their match against Aston Villa on Tuesday (February 25), showing his picture on a big screen in the 38th minute.

His girlfriend, Steph Bowers, told the Darlington and Stockton Times Michael was the “perfect gentleman”. “He used to always say I had been sent to him as his guardian angel," she said. “He was kind, gentle, caring and selfless. He loved me for me. He put everyone before himself and always made sure I was safe.”

She described how Michael compiled a bucket list of ambitions, including the pair living in a country cottage surrounded by animals. “He used to make me laugh - he would order a hot coffee but then let it go stone cold because he didn't like it hot,” Steph went on. “He loved his PlayStation 5 that he got for Christmas and was like a big kid again.”

Kelvin Russell, chair of Hurworth Albion, where Michael had been involved for around three years, said he "was a big part of the club". He added: “Everybody knew him. People would call him a gentle giant. He was nice, polite, pleasant, always smiling, and never aggressive. Michael was a great coach and absolutely adored by everyone at the club for his kind nature and how helpful he was around the whole club.”

Now, the club has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser for Jack and Charlie, which has already exceeded the £5,000 target. “We discussed whether, at the club, there were things we could do to help," Kelvin said. “And the only thing we can do is raise money to support the boys and show them that they have got all the support in the world.”

The GoFundMe page reads: “We come together as a club, not only as coaches, parents and players but as a family, during both triumphs and trials. As many of you are aware Michael Johnson was the manager of Hurworth Albion U10’s. Jack, his son, played for Hurworth Albion and, along with his brother Charlie, have experienced an unimaginable loss in the past year with the passing of both their mother only last year and father Michael only yesterday.

“Michael was not only a cherished coach but an integral part of our Hurworth Albion community, offering his help and kindness whenever he could. We believe in the strength of our community and its ability to come together in times of need. With this in mind, we as a club are fundraising to support Jack and Charlie. “The objective is not only to raise funds but also to show them that they are not alone in their journey.”