A 21-year-old man has tragically died after falling off a roof at work.

Alfie Taylor suffered a serious brain injury after falling from a flat roof. Despite undergoing several surgeries at the Royal Preston Hospital, he could not be saved.

A JustGiving page has now been set up on Friday, March 14, to “give him the send-off he deserves”. So far the page has raised more than £9,500 in a matter of hours.

Dawn Wilson, the organiser of the GoFundMe, wrote: "With a heavy heart, I share the devastating news that we have lost our beloved Alfie Taylor at just 21 years old. His life was only just beginning, and his passing has left a hole in the hearts of everyone who knew him.

"Nine days ago, while at work, Alfie tragically fell from a flat roof and sustained a severe brain injury. Despite the incredible efforts of the team at Preston Hospital, multiple operations couldn't save him. His injuries were too severe, and he sadly passed away.

"Alfie was a kind, funny, and much-loved young man. His infectious smile could light up any room, and he had a heart of gold."

In a touching tribute, friends and fellow fans of Blackpool FC, who Alfie supported, are urging supporters to participate in a minute's applause during the 21st minute of today's match against Leyton Orient as a mark of respect. Dawn added: “He was incredibly popular among his friends and within the Blackpool community, known for his love of football and his unwavering loyalty to those he cared about. In his final act of kindness, Alfie became an organ donor, giving the gift of life to others-just as he would have wanted.”