A teenage footballer has died after reportedly being turned away from a health clinic.

Heartbroken family members and teammates are laying the blame for Katlego Ledwaba’s death at the door of nurses at Mogoto Clinic in Limpopo, South Africa. The 16-year-old went to the clinic needing medical assistance but was turned away.

It came after Ledwaba, who played for Zebediela Black Pirates FC, was complaining of being short of breath during training, before collapsing on the pitch. The team rushed him to the clinic, where he was met by family members.

According to reports, the clinic was closing for the day, and Ledwaba’s pleas for help were rejected. An ambulance was called, but he had died by the time paramedics arrived.

Grandmother Florence Ledwaba explained: “He was driven to the clinic nearby by teammates and officials, who also sent word to the family. We immediately sent a relative to meet them at the clinic.

“We all know death is an eventuality but leaving a person unconscious at a clinic without even touching him is quite unimaginable, especially if you are a health professional.”

Club chairman Donald Motaung said that after being refused care, “Our guys drove Katlego back to the playground to wait for the ambulance.” He added that the nurses should have at least administered first aid until an ambulance could arrive.

“It was really a traumatic scene, we had never experienced something as terrible as this in our football club before,” Motaung said.

Community activist Lucky Phologolo said: “The Department of Health is promising that Mogoto Clinic will offer 24-hour services soon. This is a good thing but why wait for something terrible to happen before the 24/7 services are implemented?

A spokesperson from the Limpopo Department of Health has confirmed that an investigation is now underway.