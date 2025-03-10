Nigerian footballer dies 'suddenly' after undergoing surgery as club pays tribute

Nigerian footballer Promise Andrew has died after undergoing surgery. | Facebook

A Nigerian footballer has suddenly died after undergoing surgery, his club has confirmed.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footballer Promise Andrew had gone into surgery at a hospital in Lafia, north central Nigeria. He played for Basira FC in the Nigeria National League.

His death came having joined the club last season, with all players having a medical examination in December last year. The defending title winners have been playing dominant football lately, with an 8-0 drubbing of Bukan Sidi Star last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew had only been in hospital for “minor” surgery, according to a teammate, although it is unknown if his death is connected to his operation or not.

Nigerian footballer Promise Andrew has died after undergoing surgery. | Facebook

A spokesperson for Basira FC said: “Basira Football Club Lafia is deeply saddened to receive the shocking news of the death of her player Promise Andrew after undergoing a surgery in Lafia.

“Late Promise was among the players who participated in the club’s screening of 2024/25 and spent over six months in the club. On behalf of the club’s management, technical crew, and players, we extend our sincere condolences to his family, friends and well wishers, as well as football community.

“His good relationship with the players and management of FC Basira will always be remembered. We pray the Lord will grant him eternal rest.”

Andrew had been dating Aisha Vincent - the pair did not have any children.