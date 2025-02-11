Former Norwich City footballer Devonte Aransibia has died age 26. | Norwich City

A footballer who used to play for Norwich and Maidstone has died age 26.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former teammates and fans have shared heartfelt tributes to non-league footballer Devonte Aransibia.

His death has been confirmed by a GoFundMe launched by his family. The cause of his death has not been revealed at the time of publication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on the fundraising page said: “It is with heavy hearts that we come together to honour the life of Dev, a loving partner, devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend to so many. Dev was the embodiment of kindness and compassion, always ready with a warm smile.

Former Norwich City footballer Devonte Aransibia has died age 26. | Norwich City

“His infectious laughter and generous spirit brightened every room he entered, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

"Beyond his loving nature, Dev was a talented footballer whose passion and drive propelled him to great success on the pitch.”

Aransibia began his football career at Norwich City, where he rose through the academy ranks before leaving in 2019. He later had a short spell with Billericay Town before stepping away from the game for a few years. Eventually, he returned to play for Chelmsford and Welling United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His career gained momentum after joining Tonbridge Angels, where his performances earned him a move to Maidstone United. He played a key role in Maidstone’s impressive cup run last season, scoring in their first-round victory over Chesham before the team went on to upset Championship side Ipswich.

Midway through the season, Aransibia moved from Maidstone to Braintree and later returned to Tonbridge. At the start of the current campaign, he joined Chesham but made just two appearances.

Among those paying tribute was former Tonbridge player Joe Boachie, who expressed his shock, saying: "I can’t believe it. RIP Devonte." Another teammate, Samuel Cox, added: “Such sad news. Part of our Welling United car school where we shared so many good memories.

“RIP Devonte, gone way too soon.”

A spokesperson for Norwich City said: “Everyone at Norwich City is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former academy player Devonte Aransibia. Devonte joined the club’s academy setup in 2013, progressing through the youth age groups before departing in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ahead of Tuesday's evening Sky Bet Championship fixture against Preston North End at Carrow Road there will be a period of applause, whilst the club’s players and staff will wear black armbands.

“All at the club pass on our condolences to Devonte's loved ones at this sad time.”