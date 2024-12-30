Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emotional tributes have been paid to a footballer who died on his birthday, just days after Christmas.

Cliftonville Football Club has announced the sudden death of defender Michael Newberry, who died today (December 30), the day he turned 27.

Originally from Newcastle, England, Newberry began his football journey at the age of 11, joining Newcastle United's academy. In 2016, he was honored with the club’s prestigious 'Wor Jackie trophy,' an annual award recognising the top young talent at Newcastle United.

Newberry went on to represent Northern Ireland’s under-21 team and signed with the Icelandic club Vikingur Olafsvik in 2018. After spending three years with Linfield, he joined Cliftonville in July 2023.

Footballer Michael Newbury has died on his 27th birthday, his club confirmed. | Cliftonville FC

In a statement, Cliftonville FC said: “Cliftonville FC are devastated to learn of the sudden death of Michael Newberry. Our condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many team-mates he played with during his career, and fans who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news.”

The Northern Ireland Football League added: “Everyone connected with the NI Football League pass on our heartfelt condolences to Michael’s family, friends and everyone connected with Cliftonville Football Club at this sad time.”

As a mark of respect, Cliftonville’s match against Dungannon Swifts, scheduled for tonight in the Sports Direct Premiership, was postponed. Linfield also requested the postponement of their match against Larne due to Newberry’s close ties with their players and staff during his time at Windsor Park.