Tony Bentley: Tributes paid to Southend United "legend" who has died age 84
Racking up hundreds of games for the club he loved, Tony Bentley left everything on the pitch for Southend United. All in all, he made 419 appearances over the course of 10 seasons for the club.
That’s more than Thierry Henry had at Arsenal, more than Sergio Aguero at Manchester City and twice as many as Ronaldinho made at Barcelona.
Joining the club in 1961, the right winger found himself playing in a more defensive role at full back, but still made the position his own. At the end of the 1965/66 season, he was announced as the winner of the club’s inaugural player of the year award.
Now, the Southend United Players Association has confirmed his death. A statement said: “So very sad to learn today that Tony Bentley has passed away. He would have been 85 years old in two days time.
“Tony is without doubt one of the club greats and a club legend. Tony was such a lovely guy, respected by so many and well deserving of the two testimonials granted to him by our club, both vs Stoke City.
“We last saw him at Roots Hall in 2018 when he was one of our very first SUEPA match day guests - he often used to visit the UK and take in a match, and on his last visit received a rapturous round of applause as he was introduced to the crowd.
“Five years ago for his 80th birthday we sent to his home in Nova Scotia a club pennant to mark the occasion which he celebrated with his family in a local hostelry.
“Tony, you are a club legend. Forever a Shrimper, RIP.”
