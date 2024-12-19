Tributes have flooded in for James Hitchcock, a goalkeeper for Barton Town FC, died on Wednesday after an alleged assault in York.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old married father-of-one from Cottingham, East Yorkshire, sustained serious head injuries during an incident at York railway station on Sunday evening.

McKenzie Dicicco, 22, of Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with murder and affray and was due to appear at York Magistrates' Court. British Transport Police (BTP) confirmed officers were called to the station at around 8.45pm on Sunday following reports of the assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barton Town FC chairman Mark Gregory led the tributes, describing the news as "horrible" and saying the club was "devastated." “The news of James's death has been hard to take in. It's horrible. James was a popular member of the club. We are all devastated. We are a very close-knit club," Mr Gregory said.

Hitchcock joined Barton Town FC, which competes in the Northern Counties East League, at the start of the season after moving from Bridlington Town. Mr Gregory described him as a "very good goalkeeper" and a "popular but quiet" member of the first team.

Tributes have flooded in for James Hitchcock, a goalkeeper for Barton Town FC, died on Wednesday after an alleged assault in York. | Barton Town FC

Anthony Bowsley, Barton Town’s first team manager and a former teammate of Hitchcock at Bridlington Town, said: “James was a lovely kid. Just a genuine, all-round good guy. He is irreplaceable both as a friend and a player.”

Mr Gregory added that he had personally informed players and staff of Hitchcock’s death on Wednesday evening. All Barton Town FC matches scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled as a mark of respect. “On behalf of the club, I would like to extend my condolences to James’s family and friends," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans and football clubs have also paid tribute to the footballer, with many describing his death as “tragic”. X user @NonLeagueCrowd said: “This is horrific news - heart-wrenching and tragic. Wishing family, friends and all at the club love, strength and courage at these most cruel and difficult times. #RIPJames - rest well and rest in peace.”

Football club Gainsborough Trinity wrote: “Everybody at Gainsborough Trinity are saddened to hear of the passing of James Hitchcock @BartonTownOB goalkeeper who passed away peacefully overnight. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team mates at this difficult time.”