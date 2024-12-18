Playboy model and TV personality tragically died three days after she underwent a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedure overseas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tabby Brown, 38, who previously dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli, died after returning to the UK from the Dominican Republic after keeping the cosmetic surgery a secret from her family. An inquest into her death confirmed she suffered a fatal fat embolism - a known risk of the surgery.

Her mother, Mahasin, told the court her daughter claimed she was taking a two-week trip to South America. On October 13, 2023, after returning to her South London home, Mahasin found Tabby collapsed and unresponsive. The model had complained of feeling weak and unwell but had dismissed the idea of seeking medical attention, believing she had contracted a viral infection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Tabby underwent a BBL, a procedure where fat is removed from the torso via liposuction and injected into the buttocks. Cosmetic surgery expert Oliver Harley explained: “The BBL is known to cause potential fat embolism and death, and Tabby died as a consequence.”

Tabby Brown, 38, who previously dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli, died after returning to the UK from the Dominican Republic after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift surgery. | Instagram

Tabby’s postmortem revealed “puncture wounds” in her pelvis, confirming she had undergone surgery. Coroner Julian Morris recorded a narrative verdict, saying: “Fat embolisms are a known and rare complication but can occur with this type of surgery. The operative procedure caused her death.”

He added, “She was fit and healthy, visited the Dominican Republic for surgery, and on her return became unwell and collapsed.”

Tabby’s family paid tribute to her, describing her as the “face of many ad campaigns for recognised brands.” “She had a big laugh, smile, and a personality that charmed many and matched her beauty,” they said. “Close family and friends take solace in knowing she experienced many years living out her dreams. But we are also saddened by her premature departure. We love and miss Tabby very much and will always keep her memory close to our hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tabby enjoyed a successful career as a model, dancer, and actress, appearing in Playboy, The Bachelor, and music videos for high-profile artists. She previously dated Balotelli for seven months after meeting him in 2011 and later shared a date with England footballer Sterling in 2016.