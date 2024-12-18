Eddie Stobart, the founder of one of Britain’s most iconic haulage firms, has died at the age of 95.

His representatives confirmed his death on November 25, prompting an outpouring of tributes for the man who laid the foundations of the iconic Eddie Stobart brand.

Born in 1929 in Cumbria, Eddie began his working life as a farmer. Leaving school at 14, he used his entrepreneurial instincts to build a business, starting with trading horses, hens, and tractors before venturing into haulage in the late 1940s. The first Eddie Stobart lorry hit the roads in 1957, sporting the now-famous green and red colours, delivering loads and fertiliser to local farmers.

Eddie met his wife, Nora Boyd, at church, and the couple married on Boxing Day in 1951. Together, they had four children - Anne, Edward, John, and William. Eddie’s faith and family were central to his life. He once said, “I never aimed to devote myself to work. We are here to serve God, not Mammon.”

Eddie Stobart (centre) during the funeral of his son, Edward. | Getty

While Eddie laid the groundwork for the business, it was his son Edward who turned it into a household name. Taking over the company in 1976 at the age of 19, Edward expanded the firm from eight lorries and 12 employees into a haulage giant with over 2,500 vehicles. Edward introduced practices that reshaped the public’s view of the industry, such as christening lorries with female names like “Twiggy,” mandating uniforms for drivers, and encouraging friendly engagement with the public.

Edward’s efforts not only professionalised the industry but also created a cultural phenomenon around Eddie Stobart trucks, celebrated by fans across the UK. Tragically, Edward died in 2011 at the age of 56 from a suspected heart attack.

An Eddie Stobart lorry leaves Stobart Group Ltd.'s distribution center in Dagenham, U.K., on Friday, March 31, 2017. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

He was estimated to have a net worth of around £23 million in 2022, despite stepping back from the business in later years. However, Eddie remained proud of its success. He once said: “Board meetings consisted of me sitting in an armchair at home while Edward was ringing me from somewhere on the M6 telling me what he was doing.”

After retiring, Eddie and Nora became active members of the Gideons, distributing Bibles to schools, hospitals, and prisons, while also hosting visiting preachers at their home.

After Edward's death in 2011, his brother William took over the family business. William and their brother John had previously purchased the company after it faced financial challenges in the 2000s. According to The Mail, Edward had filed for bankruptcy a year before his passing, with debts amounting to £220,000.