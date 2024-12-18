The author who wrote classic children’s booked Topsy and Tim, Jean Adamson, has died at the age of 96.

The death of the beloved writer was confirmed by her publisher, Ladybird. She died on Sunday (December 15). The publisher described Adamson as “one of our most beloved and respected children’s book creators".

Her family also paid tribute in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Jean Adamson. Jean was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, author and great grandchildren whose kindness and warmth touched the lives of all who knew her.

"Her presence will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and all those she loved or that remember her through her stories. Although we will take this time to mourn her loss, we will also ensure to celebrate her remarkable life.”

Her cause of death has not been announced.

The author and illustrator created 150 books throughout a 50-year career. The books were loved by children throughout the generations. Topsy and Tim first appeared in Topsy & Tim’s Monday Book, which was published by Blackie in 1960.

Jean Adamson, the author of children's books Topsy and Tim, has died aged 96. Photo by X/@WatsonLittle. | X/@WatsonLittle

Ladybird said: "The books didn’t need any fantastical elements, ‘because all the world is magic for children’. Jean said the choice of girl and boy twins was a way of ensuring gender equality. Topsy and Tim has delighted children for over 60 years, and the series, later published by Ladybird Books, hasn’t been out of print in all that time.”

Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s, said: “The friendly and mischievous twins have played an important, supportive role in millions of children’s lives.

"From starting school to itchy heads, visiting the dentist and welcoming a sibling, these books helped parents and carers introduce new experiences and ideas to young children with warmth and reassurance and a sense of adventure.

"This is a true skill. Jean said ‘adults sometimes forget that experiences that seem commonplace to them are wonderful, first-time adventures to young children’." She added: “Jean will be greatly missed. She leaves behind a gift to children and their families in her greatest creations.”

Mandy Little, chair and former literary agent at Watson, Little said: “It has been a rare privilege to represent Jean`s interests as she continued her long career as the co-creator of Topsy and Tim. She never lost interest in the two little black-haired twins as they explored what the world had to offer over decades, making sure always that Topsy got as much of the action as Tim.

“They were close to her heart for, as she once told me, they were based on herself and her beloved brother Derek, who were inseparable as children. Jean was the gentlest of people, kind and modest, never letting her success change her way of life or how she viewed the world.

“The world she and [her husband] Gareth created around the twins continues to be relevant for today`s children, who still start school or go to the doctor for the first time and Topsy and Tim stories will go on for generations, helping to demystify rather scary first experiences with lots of fun along the way.”

Adamson’s husband, Gareth, died of a brain tumour in 1982.