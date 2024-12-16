Music icon Zakir Hussain passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at a hospital in San Francisco, according to a statement from his family.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a progressive lung disease that causes scarring of the lung tissue, making it increasingly difficult to breathe. The condition has no known cause or cure and often leads to severe respiratory complications.

As one of the greatest tabla players of all time, Hussain was known for his incredible skill and ability to bring Indian classical music to the world stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though traditionally regarded as an accompanying instrument in Indian classical music, the tabla - a pair of hand-played drums - was elevated by Zakir Hussain into a powerful solo instrument.

His work went beyond performance. Hussain composed music for films, taught students worldwide and collaborated with artists like George Harrison and Herbie Hancock. His talent earned him India’s highest honors, including the Padma Bhushan and a Grammy Award in 1992 for the album Planet Drum.

The Grammy winner was born in Mumbai on March 9, 1951, as the son of legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha. He began learning the tabla as a child and performed professionally by the age of 12.

Hussain’s career was marked by a mix of tradition and innovation. He played with legends like Ravi Shankar and Shivkumar Sharma while also experimenting with global sounds. In the 1970s, he co-founded Shakti, a group blending Indian and Western music. He later explored electronic and fusion music through projects like Tabla Beat Science.

Upon the news of his death, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "a true genius who revolutionised the world of Indian classical music".