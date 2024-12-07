Spanish actor Jose de la Torre dies aged 37 after illness

An actor has died aged 37 after a “serious illness” that saw him withdraw from public life.

Spaniard José de la Torre had been receiving treatment for the undisclosed illness since June, according to montilladigital.com, the newspaper from the Cordoba town of Montilla, where he was born.

Actors, directors and producers from around the world have expressed their grief at the loss. De la Torre was in series including Amar es para siempre, Toy Boy and Vis a vis .

Cristina Castaño, with whom he starred in Toy Boy, said she was "in shock" when she heard the news.

Actress Luisa Martín, who appeared in La Juani in Médico de familia, said: "It breaks my heart to think that I will never hear your voice again, but I will continue to talk to you. I love you infinitely, José."

"I can't believe you left so soon, José," Pablo Alborán posted on social media, confessing to being "devastated" by his loss.

Singer and actress Lolita Flores, recalled that they shared the stage in the play Salomé and, although she admits that she "barely" knew him, she said "your 37 years hurt me, how unfair life is sometimes.”

"Handsome on the outside and on the inside, your departure hurts me, it hurts me, and the pain of those who loved you hurts me,” she added. “I didn't have time to love you, but I did have time to get to know you, José. It will be difficult to console your parents and your sister: heaven awaits you with open arms. How sad. Too soon, you've gone too soon.”

De la Torre trained at the School of Dramatic Art (ESAD) in Malaga and worked as an actor for more than a decade, also appearing in a music video for the singer Nena Daconte.

After his role in Toy Boy, which is on Netflix, he worked on the series Amar es para siempre, one of the flagships of Antena 3 Televisión.

He also worked as a model for fashion, jewellery and accessories brands.