Tributes have been paid to Dickie Rock, a star of Ireland’s showband era, after his death at the age of 88.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rock was a former singer with the Miami Showband and went on to enjoy a successful solo career.

The Dublin-born singer represented Ireland in the 1966 Eurovision Song Contest with the song Come Back To Stay. Rock’s wife Judy died in 2022 having contracted Covid-19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins described Rock as an “iconic figure”.

“May I join with all those who have expressed their sadness on learning of the death of Dickie Rock,” he said.

Dickie Rock in May 1985 | Independent News and Media/Getty Images

“The showband period in Irish popular culture made a huge contribution to the history of Irish music, and indeed to that of Britain where many of the showbands toured during Lent as ballrooms in Ireland closed. The major showbands such as the Miami Showband produced star performers, of whom Dickie Rock was an iconic figure.

“A performer of the highest quality, Dickie Rock’s popularity, both in the Miami Showband and as a solo artist, was such that he remained a hugely popular entertainer through succeeding generations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said Rock was a gentleman loved by many.

“Saddened to learn of the passing of Dickie Rock, an iconic performer who charmed and entertained generations,” he posted on X. “The end of an era stretching from Eurovision and the Miami Showband in the 60s until modern times. A gentleman loved by many. My condolences to his family and friends.”

Stephen Travers, from the Miami Showband, expressed his sadness at Rock’s death.

“I am so very sad to hear of the passing of Dickie Rock,” he posted on X.