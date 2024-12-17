TikToker Joe Smith has paid an emotional tribute to his six-year-old daughter who died early this month following a months-long battle with an incurable brain tumour.

Joules died early in the morning of December 9 with dad Joe and mum Elisha, by her side. Sharing a heartfelt video on TikTok, Joe or known as @gingerjoeandjoules on the platform says: “We haven’t been on social media for the last couple weeks (because) we had to spend every single second with our beautiful princess Joules. He explained that he and his wife “didn’t leave that little girl’s side.”

Joules was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare and aggressive brain tumour primarily seen in children. Joe first shared the devastating news on TikTok on May 27, revealing the cancer was “incurable” and that doctors had given Joules just nine months to live.

To raise awareness about childhood cancer, Joe and Joules began posting videos, encouraging people to “dance for Joules.” The campaign went viral, with thousands of TikTok users participating.

“We take so much comfort in knowing she inspired and touched the lives of so many people around the world,” Joe said. “That sounds insane to say, but we reached everyone around the world dancing for Joules, and that’s thanks to you guys for sharing these videos and for helping us raise awareness. That’s something we promise we are going to carry on.”

The TikToker, who has over 290,000 followers, urged supporters to continue the campaign in her memory: “Please, if you’re going to do anything, please let’s carry on dancing for our beautiful little Joules. Because I know she’ll still be dancing.”

Joe also expressed gratitude to the medical staff at Royal Mater Hospital who cared for Joules. He said: “The medical teams have been absolutely insane. They allowed us to have seven months of absolute happiness, laughing, joking. And we’ve had the best holidays and met the best people – thank you very much.”

Joe shared that Joules’ funeral will take place on December 27 in Kent. “Everyone who knows us, or knows Joules, or has followed us, you’re all welcome,” he said. “We want to give her the best and biggest send-off because that is what our little girl deserves.” Describing his daughter as “the bravest, kindest, most beautiful little girl,” Joe added, “We miss her so much.”

Ending the video, Joe thanked followers for their support and for sharing Joules’ story. “We wanted everyone to know because you’ve all been on this journey with us. We just hope that this journey will be someone else’s guidebook one day.”