Country icon Jeannie Seely had been married to Eugene Ward for fourteen years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Country music icon Jeannie Seely’s husband Eugene Ward has passed away from cancer at the age of 92 at the Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village in Nashville. In a statement obtained by People magazine, Jeannie Seely, who is 84, said: “My heart is broken now, but I am so grateful for the 15 years I had with Gene.”

Jeannie Seely also said: "I knew he was a good man when I married him, but as I experienced life with him, I learned he was a really great man. My love and respect for him grew daily, and it continues as I learn how much he touched the lives of so many people, some who only knew him by the example he set."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country music icon Jeannie Seely went on to say that "It is comforting to know that others share that love and respect for him. Btw, he didn’t ‘lose his battle with cancer’; he defied it by gaining his wings. The Counselor never lost a case.”

Country music icon Jeannie Seely’s husband Eugene Ward dies of cancer. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Jeannie Seely shared two photographs of the Nashville sunrise on Facebook on Saturday December 14 and wrote: “Gene’s first morning in Heaven.” On December 11, she shared details of his health battle and wrote: “Good morning everyone. It’s been awhile for me to get this together. Thanksgiving morning Gene asked me to call 911 as he was having chest pains and couldn’t breathe. At St. Thomas Hospital they confirmed that cancer is back.”

Jeannie Seely went on to say that “He has been transferred to Lifecare in Old Hickory for care and they are great folks there. His boys Gregg, Kevin and Shane are the best. We would be grateful for extra prayers. Gene Ward is one of the most amazing men I have ever known and I have been so blessed to be his wife. The river and I have been in tears.” She ended the message with a broken heart and a crying face emoji.