Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma has been found dead on the birthday of his former wife, actress Anna Sedokova.

Basketball playerJānis Timma, who played for the likes of Zenit Saint Petersburg and Olympiacos has been found dead after a reported fall from an apartment building in Moscow. The Daily Mail reported that “Timma's untimely death came on the birthday of his ex-wife, Ukrainian singer and actor Anna Sedokova. Indeed, it has been reported that a phone with a message from Sedokova was found next to Timma when his body was discovered on Monday.”

Following Jānis Timma’s death, his former wife Anna Sedokova, posted an emotional message on her Instagram stories. The couple had married in 2020, but according to reports, had filed for divorce earlier this year.

Jānis Timma who was born in Latvia, began playing basketball for DSN Rīga and Liepājas Lauvas before later playing for the likes of VEF Rīga, Zenit St. Petersburg, Baskonia, Olympiacos, and Khimki Moscow. Janis Timma was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2013 NBA Draft, however he didn’t play for the NBA.

Jānis Timma represented Latvia at EuroBasket 2015 and 2017, and also the 2016 Olympic Qualifying Tournament. He reportedly last played for Monbus Obradoiro in Spain’s Liga ACB.

The Daily Mail also reported that “More recently he faced backlash when he announced his intention to play professionally in Russia, despite the country's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. His decision signalled the end of his international career as Latvian athletes are banned from participating in Russian sports events.”